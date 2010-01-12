Slow emotion

Whatever happened to good old-fashioned reflection? You know, roads diverging in a yellow wood making all the difference? Seems like these days, to be an unabashed soul searcher means being precious or damaged (see: Antony Hegarty or Chan Marshall) — or, still worse, a faux Everyman (see: Springsteen). Even rarer than the reflective soul is the humble vanguard: the Jack or Jill who pisses away the family cow for some magic beans. Somehow, low-key legend John Cunningham manages to be a little of both.
ONE MAN’S TREASURE . . . “Successful people don’t interest me,” says John Cunningham. “Unless they are people who I think deserve to be successful.”
In place of Frost’s New Hampshire woods, Cunningham does his reflecting among the hills of Cumbria, in the north of England, where he recently returned to live after a half a lifetime away and series of life-changing events. “Your partner, where you live, your work,” he says, discussing the experiences that led him back home. “The three main things in your life, really.” And he feels the time is right to finish the songs that will become his first album in eight years — a small eternity in the context of the two-year album/tour/rinse cycle that has become the industry standard. “Successful people don’t interest me,” he points out. “Unless they are people who I think deserve to be successful.”
“Here It Is,” from 2002’s Happy-Go-Unlucky (Parasol), is typical Cunningham: “Autumn torches the ground and parallel days go by/But you know it’s all right to be alone.” He first found his outlet in the Brighton scene of the early ’90s (in the Curtain Twitchers) before moving quickly toward recording and performing on his own. Early albums fell short of remarkable, but 1998’s Homeless House — with its gorgeous acoustic-guitar/piano arrangements and distinctly sorrowful vocals — would recall the smoky atmosphere and sardonic bite of ’60s/’70s records by UK progressive-folk giants like Nick Drake and Roy Harper.
Keeping prolific and staying on the treadmill was never much of a concern. “I was buying a house and seeing about getting a mortgage,” he recollects of the Homeless House period. “When you see these people, they are normally quite young, and the way they discuss things like mortgages is like: ‘When you do this, you pay a certain thing,’ and ‘When you die, you get this much money. . . . ’ It was like life was meaningless and insignificant: ‘When you die . . . ’ It made me wonder what time is, and if it can be slowed down.”
He followed Homeless House (hailed by Joe Pernice — who shares the stage with Cunningham at Lizard Lounge tonight — as “one of my two or three favorite albums of the 1990s”) with the equally introspective but more far-reaching and detailed Happy-Go-Unlucky. Here he used the studio as a tool to escape the isolation of working alone. “I was fascinated with the idea that when the Beatles were recording in the mid 1960s, they didn’t have the luxury of huge multi-track recorders. So they would have had to have thought about arrangements and considered them.” He enlisted French musician Mehdi Zannad (of Fugu) as a collaborator. and together they recorded an album so layered and nuanced, it sounded like the product of a band who’d been working together at Abbey Road for years, with horns and harmoniums flying over gardens of meticulously chiseled chords.
Topics
Related
:
Ghost stories, Wanting more, Photos: Most popular slideshows of 2009, More
- Ghost stories
For all of the excitement that surrounded Wilco on the Maine State Pier or Sufjan Stevens at Port City Music Hall or the various sold-out Ray LaMontagne shows of the past year, there is no question that last Sunday's Phish show at the Cumberland County Civic Center was the biggest thing to hit our fair city in a very long time.
- Wanting more
After its triumphant traversal of the complete Béla Bartók string quartets at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the Borromeo Quartet was back for a free 20th- and 21st-century program at Jordan Hall, leading off with an accomplished recent piece by the 24-year-old Egyptian composer Mohammed Fairuz, Lamentation and Satire.
- Photos: Most popular slideshows of 2009
Our most popular slideshows from the last year: including Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Dale Bozzio's crazy cat house, and much more.
- 2009: The year in Classical
This was a queasy year for classical music.
- The future is now
Even with all the promise of the new year ahead, it's hard not to feel a little stiffed in the Future of Mankind department. Here it is, 2010, and there's nary a flying car to be seen.
- Swing, etc.
The music may suffer plenty of economic slings and arrows these days, but it's still full of thrills galore. As usual, it's looking outside of its orthodoxy for invigorating ideas. Here are titles you truly need.
- Beyond Dilla and Dipset
With a semi-sober face I'll claim that hip-hop in 2010 might deliver more than just posthumous Dilla discs, Dipset mixtapes, and a new ignoramus coke rapper whom critics pretend rhymes in triple-entendres.
- Local flavor
Local journalist and acclaimed hip-hop scribe Andrew Martin has corralled a flavorful roster of Rhody-based rap talent on the Ocean State Sampler , 10 exclusive tracks available for free download.
- John Harbison plus 10
Classical music in Boston is so rich, having to pick 10 special events for this winter preview is more like one-tenth of the performances I'm actually looking forward to.
- Best in their field
The jazz scene continues to struggle — along with everyone else — through hard times.
- Royal pain
Jesse Lortz is always ready to lay something heavy on you. As the primary architect and male half of Seattle indie-folk troubadours the Dutchess & the Duke (who come to T.T. the Bear's Place this Sunday), he spent their 2008 debut, She's the Dutchess, He's the Duke , contemplating loneliness, disgust, and death.
- Less
: Music Features
, Entertainment, John Cunningham, John Cunningham, More
, Entertainment, John Cunningham, John Cunningham, Happy-Go-Unlucky, Homeless House, Entertainment, Music, Music, New Music Releases, The Beatles, Less