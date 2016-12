Brown Bird, a boundary-pushing Americana duo from Rhode Island, make music that touches upon that can't-put-my-finger-on-it amalgamation of past and future sounds. Their reductive semi-electric folk — slightly overdriven guitar, violin, upright bass, foot percussion, wicked tight harmonies — is deceptively simple in its toe-tapping-ness, though in fact it is frequently reminiscent of '30s-era Ellington flirting with Cuban and Middle Eastern tropes in a proverbially dusty middle-America barn. This motley style proves winning on infectious songs like opener "Seven Hells" and the sorta sea shanty "Threads of Measure." On "Bow for Blade," a multi-tracked MorganEve Swain, goaded by jaunty fiddle, threatens to steal the show from her gruff-voiced counterpart. "Barren Lakes" and "Hitchens" both betray a desire to shake loose the shackles of genre and go full-on prog-metal — which is to say, Fits of Reason is here, there, and everywhere, firmly in this lifetime and yet agelessly out of it.

