Haiti earthquake relief resource guide

MICHAUD FOR GOVERNOR | November 03, 2014

However you’ve been following the race for Governor this election season, you’ve been hearing it from all sides, so we’ll make this one brief. We urge you to vote for Michael Michaud.

ADVANCED BEAUTY LESSONS | November 03, 2014

Described as a “body-positive visibility project,” Portland’s Jack Tar 207 is all about representation. Models are encouraged to bring their own clothing and personal belongings to the shoot, which owner-designer LK Weiss says brings out “a level of confidence that many people don’t feel in front of a camera.”

LITERALLY LGBT | October 31, 2014

A community-compiled list of important GBLTQ works through the years.

DEAR PROVIDENCE PHOENIX... | October 15, 2014

Some made us chuckle, others made us choke up.