Caitlin Corbett continues

"I'm Mrs. Abstract, but Elvis has it!" says Boston dance maker Caitlin Corbett. Presley is not usually on Corbett's concert playlist, but the King's crooning "My love won't wait" seemed the perfect canvas for untrained dancer Victor Tiernan as a "boxy muscleman" partnering the "watery sensuousness" of dancer Erin Koh in Corbett's new Left the Building.
"Left the Building is about recognizing two different kinds of strength" she says, adding, 'It's now or never' is a good mantra."
Corbett is a wily experimenter and hasn't left that side of her personality behind. In her upcoming spring program at BU, she has choreographed contrasting trios set to the same piece of classical music, Schubert's lush Impromptu No. 3 in G flat Major. Nothing for Twins and its companion, Something for Twins, were inspired by the famous 1967 Diane Arbus photograph of identical twin girls in Roselle, New Jersey. Despite their matching black smocks and white headbands, their expressions hinted at contrasting personalities. "I first saw the picture when I was a young teenager," Corbett recalls. "One was the 'good, sweet, pretty' twin and the other seemed much darker. Good and bad labels are given to us. As a feminist and a person on the planet, I want to offer up new ways to think about those labels."
CAITLIN CORBETT DANCE COMPANY | Boston University Dance Theater, 915 Comm Avenue, Boston | March 22-23 :: 8 pm :: $12-25 :: 617.353.8725 or caitlincorbettdance2013.bpt.me
Topics
Related
:
Review: Caitlin Corbett, Daniel McCusker, and Kelley Donovan at the ICA, 2009: The year in dance, Classic burlesque star swings into town, More
- Review: Caitlin Corbett, Daniel McCusker, and Kelley Donovan at the ICA
The title of Daniel McCusker's premiere at the Institute of Contemporary Art last weekend was Hidden Noise , but the sound template for the five works on the program was noise in plain earshot.
- 2009: The year in dance
You could say there were two tremendous forces that propelled dance into the world of modern culture: the Ballets Russes of Serge Diaghilev and the choreography of Merce Cunningham.
- Classic burlesque star swings into town
"I've always been a class act," says Tempest Storm, the 82-year-old Burlesque Hall of Fame dancer. "I have a personality that really connects with the audience — the expression on your face, your eyes, your smile — I've been told that . . . when I hit the stage, something transforms over my face."
- Exploring the range of the body's possibilities with STREB
Midway through last Wednesday night's performance of "Raw" by the dance company STREB, Cassandre Joseph stood frozen atop a metal scaffolding extending nearly the full height of the Merrill Auditorium stage.
- Rihanna | Loud
Let's be honest here: the average human doesn't care about RiRi's need to express her artistic personality through music and would be more psyched if it were just 11 versions of "Don't Stop the Music."
- Review: Trajal Harrell's vogue and anti-vogue
Trajal Harrell's 20 Looks or Paris Is Burning at Judson Church (S) is as obscure as its title.
- Airs and graces
Somewhere in the middle of Stephen Petronio’s terrific hour-long dance I Drink the Air Before Me last Friday night, the dancers exited and the space went dark.
- Conductor karaoke
Surrealists who work with movement have to manage a demanding slight-of-hand.
- Happy returns
George Balanchine didn’t go in for productions of the old classic ballets.
- Still life
Nobody knew very much about Mike Disfarmer. Even his name was a fabrication.
- Fall Dance Preview: Kick up your heels!
Fall dance starts at the very beginning, which is a very good place to start, with Doug Elkins and Friends’ hilarious send-up of The Sound of Music , and continues straight through to the brink of the holiday season with an authentic Gypsy “Ole!” from a pair of flamenco cousins.
- Less
: Dance
, Dance, Caitlin Corbett, Boston University Dance Theater, More
, Dance, Caitlin Corbett, Boston University Dance Theater, Boston University Dance Theater, Less