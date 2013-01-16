Caitlin Corbett continues

"I'm Mrs. Abstract, but Elvis has it!" says Boston dance maker Caitlin Corbett. Presley is not usually on Corbett's concert playlist, but the King's crooning "My love won't wait" seemed the perfect canvas for untrained dancer Victor Tiernan as a "boxy muscleman" partnering the "watery sensuousness" of dancer Erin Koh in Corbett's new Left the Building.

"Left the Building is about recognizing two different kinds of strength" she says, adding, 'It's now or never' is a good mantra."

Corbett is a wily experimenter and hasn't left that side of her personality behind. In her upcoming spring program at BU, she has choreographed contrasting trios set to the same piece of classical music, Schubert's lush Impromptu No. 3 in G flat Major. Nothing for Twins and its companion, Something for Twins, were inspired by the famous 1967 Diane Arbus photograph of identical twin girls in Roselle, New Jersey. Despite their matching black smocks and white headbands, their expressions hinted at contrasting personalities. "I first saw the picture when I was a young teenager," Corbett recalls. "One was the 'good, sweet, pretty' twin and the other seemed much darker. Good and bad labels are given to us. As a feminist and a person on the planet, I want to offer up new ways to think about those labels."

CAITLIN CORBETT DANCE COMPANY | Boston University Dance Theater, 915 Comm Avenue, Boston | March 22-23 :: 8 pm :: $12-25 :: 617.353.8725 or caitlincorbettdance2013.bpt.me