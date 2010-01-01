The unified melody of Slowdim

Cellars by Starlight
By JONATHAN DONALDSON  |  March 20, 2013

20130306_phx_main

Slowdim drink wine with pizza. It's true. I was there. They also play innocent, melodic, anthemic indie rock in 2013. As if none of the past 20 years had ever happened. As if beer had never been invented. "I was actually on eBay looking for an old U2 T-shirt," says Slowdim singer/guitarist/chief-songwriter Paul Sentz from the home of bassist/vocalist Karina DaCosta. "I've been listening to a lot of Achtung Baby." While not a whole lot of Bono's ultra-strident, glammy persona can be detected in the band's debut album (still untitled at the time of this writing), you can still catch a whiff of U2's orchid-scented lush bombast in the garden of Slowdim's Creation Records-era sweet, harmonic blooms.

Although DaCosta doesn't necessarily share the same musical loves and quirks as childhood friend Sentz (the two went to elementary school together in Virginia), or even singer/guitarist/co-songwriter Eric Ryrie and drummer/producer James Zaner, for that matter, one gathers that a big part of being in Slowdim is about live-and-let-live. "I love it," DaCosta says of Sentz's potentially unpopular U2 affection. "Because he does not take shit."

Sentz and DaCosta go all the way back to Trapper Keepers and pencil grips. The two were dating long-distance when DaCosta moved to Boston to join Sentz, who was going to Berklee, in 2005. On the day of her arrival, Sentz went to a show by the Shills, the band that his Berklee peer Zaner and Ryrie had formed in 2004 (Ryrie has since left the Shills, but Zaner holds dual-citizenship in the long-standing rock quartet and Slowdim). Fast-forward another year and Sentz creates the template for Slowdim with emotional, driving pop outfit This Car Up, while DaCosta enters into her early chapters with veteran Boston psych band 28 Degrees Taurus. By 2011, DaCosta and Sentz had formed Slowdim.

Listening to the warm breezes of Slowdim's debut LP, it's not hard to imagine that there was nothing for these four friends to do but support each other's bands and wait for the time to arrive when they could all make music together. The merits of classic roll-up-the-sleeves songwriting, full of detailed charts and clever changes, can be heard throughout — in the power-pop of "Wishing Well," in the happy/sad harmonies of "Leave Our Names" and in the classic, arching melody of "Birds" — but Slowdim assure that the process of composition is much more spontaneous than you'd think. "We're talking anti-charts and changes," says Ryrie. "We're talking emotions and songs that just come from the heart."

>> CRAZYINBOX@YAHOO.COM

SLOWDIM + NIGHT FRUIT + FEDAVEES :: Great Scott, 1222 Comm Ave, Allston :: March 28 :: 9 pm :: 18+ :: $8 :: 617.566.9014 or greatscottboston.com

Related: Vampire Weekend | Contra, Talking ’bout a revolution, 52 ways to leave 2009, More more >
  Topics: Music Features , U2, Karina Dacosta, Achtung Baby,  More more >
| More

Most Popular
Blogs
 More: Phlog  |  Music  |  Film  |  Books  |  Politics  |  Media  |  Election '08  |  Free Speech  |  All Blogs
ARTICLES BY JONATHAN DONALDSON
Share this entry with Delicious
  •   THE UNIFIED MELODY OF SLOWDIM  |  March 20, 2013
    Slowdim drink wine with pizza. It's true. I was there.
  •   THE MARY ONETTES | HIT THE WAVES  |  March 13, 2013
    Hit the Waves is so heartfelt as a pastiche of '80s alternative music that it almost muscles its way into being brilliant.
  •   THE MODERN RETRO OF JESSE DEE  |  March 05, 2013
    On his new record On My Mind/In My Heart , the question is not if Jesse Dee can step up to the challenge of making authentic soul and R&B music in 2013, but rather how he goes about it.
  •   TAME IMPALA’S NEW SURROUND SOUND  |  March 08, 2013
    Whether it's Bradford Cox with Deerhunter, or Dan Snaith with Caribou, or Kevin Parker with Tame Impala, there must be something with this trend in sonic auteurs with cervine band names.
  •   ANIMAL COLLECTIVE BRACE FOR SUCCESS  |  February 26, 2013
    "It seems like a challenge to make something that you have to pay a lot of attention to," says Josh Dibbs.

 See all articles by: JONATHAN DONALDSON

LATEST SLIDESHOWS

All Slideshows