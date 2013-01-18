What's F'n Next? FIDLAR

Los Angeles, California
By ANNIE ZALESKI  |  March 19, 2013

WhatsNext_Fidlar2_main

Ask FIDLAR bassist Brandon Schwartzel some basic questions about his band, and his answers reflect more than a bit of weariness with the rigmarole of publicity and music journalism. For example, in response to a question about when he and his bandmates — vocalist/guitarists Zac Carper and Elvis Kuehn, as well as Elvis's brother, drummer Max Kuehn — knew they wanted to be in a band together, he replies: "We were actually court-ordered to start a band for rehabilitation purposes, so I guess we all knew when the judge slammed down his gavel."

And when asked to elaborate on how and why Carper and Kuehn initially hit it off (as the story goes, the pair met while working together in a recording studio, enlisted the other two members, and emerged as FIDLAR in 2010), Schwartzel says: "Zac was actually getting picked on by some real bullies outside of the studio when Elvis happened to arrive on the scene and, to say the least, delivered each of those thugs a good wallop on the chin. Then they hugged and got a pizza and jammed together."

Schwartzel's half-wiseguy, half-serious remarks are actually completely in line with FIDLAR's carefree aesthetic — their name is an acronym for the phrase "fuck it, dog, life's a risk," and favorite lyrical topics include drinking and weed — and loose-but-assured music. The LA quartet's self-titled debut (Mom + Pop Records) contains blurry lo-fi punk infected by surf and garage rock, power-pop, and skate culture. Still, it's a mistake to consider the band slacker savants; after all, they've toured with the Hives and Jeff the Brotherhood, and recording their debut was an ambitious, calculated process.

"We really wanted to do the record ourselves, so we built a studio in our house and self-produced the whole thing together as a band," Schwartzel says. "We just wanted to record something that gave a good picture of who we are as a band."

» ANNIE@ANNIEZ.COM

WAVVES+ FIDLA + CHEATAHS BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL, 158 BRIGHTON AVE, ALLSTON :: APRIL 8 @ 7PM :: ALL-AGES :: 17 617.779.0140 OR BRIGHTONMUSICHALL.COM

Related: Review: WFNX's Miracle on Tremont Street 2009, Photos: Best of BMP Concert 2009, Photos: Silversun Pickups at the Ames Hotel, More more >
  Topics: Music Features , WFNX, FIDLAR
| More

Most Popular
Blogs
 More: Phlog  |  Music  |  Film  |  Books  |  Politics  |  Media  |  Election '08  |  Free Speech  |  All Blogs
ARTICLES BY ANNIE ZALESKI
Share this entry with Delicious
  •   WHAT'S F'N NEXT? FIDLAR  |  March 19, 2013
    Ask FIDLAR bassist Brandon Schwartzel some basic questions about his band, and his answers reflect more than a bit of weariness with the rigmarole of publicity and music journalism.
  •   THE EMPOWERMENT OF KATE NASH  |  March 05, 2013
    Singer-songwriter Kate Nash was recently named a Global Ambassador for the Because I Am a Girl initiative, which aims to give females in developing countries the opportunity for a better life.
  •   DESAPARECIDOS EXPERIENCE REBIRTH  |  February 20, 2013
    In 2001, Desaparecidos were just another band formed by Conor Oberst, already a veteran of the Omaha music scene at the tender age of 21.
  •   THERE’S HOPE FOR THE VACCINES  |  January 23, 2013
    Every few years, a guitar band forms and swaggers up the charts on the strength of music that captures the UK's youthful zeitgeist.
  •   THE BRIGHT LIGHTS OF ELLIE GOULDING  |  January 18, 2013
    Long before Ellie Goulding hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in summer 2012 with "Lights" — a starry-eyed dance-floor trifle with subtle neo-disco beats and sleek keyboard burbles — the singer-songwriter was a star in her native England.

 See all articles by: ANNIE ZALESKI

LATEST SLIDESHOWS

All Slideshows