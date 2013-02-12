FIND MOVIES
Movie List
Loading ...
or
Find Theaters and Movie Times
or
Search Movies

Review: Like Someone In Love

By GERALD PEARY  |  March 12, 2013
3.0 3.0 Stars



A decent little movie, but hardly a major one, from Iran's master filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, who, self-exiled, here shoots in Tokyo with an all-Japanese cast. Akiko (Rin Takanashi), a college student by day, leads a deceptive night life as a call girl, lying to her boyfriend about where she is and what she does. Guilt-ridden, she can't bring herself to meet with her loving grandmother, who comes to Tokyo for one day to see her. But there might be some kind of salvation when her pimp sends her for an engagement with an aging retired college professor (Tadashi Okuno), who, instead of bedding Akiko, prepares her dinner and treats her with benevolence. It's a good setup, and the actors are personable; but there's too much inconsequential talk, a sometimes phlegmatic pace, and a frustratingly abrupt ending. Also, is it a coincidence that the stooped professor is called Mr. Watanabe, the name of Akira Kurosawa's bent-back elderly hero in the masterly Ikiru (1952)?

Related: Review: Gone, Review: Act of Valor, Review: Chico & Rita, More more >
  Topics: Reviews , Movies, review, film,  More more >
| More

Most Popular
Blogs
 More: Phlog  |  Music  |  Film  |  Books  |  Politics  |  Media  |  Election '08  |  Free Speech  |  All Blogs
ARTICLES BY GERALD PEARY
Share this entry with Delicious
  •   REVIEW: LIKE SOMEONE IN LOVE  |  March 12, 2013
    A decent little movie, but hardly a major one, from Iran's master filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, who, self-exiled, here shoots in Tokyo with an all-Japanese cast.
  •   REVIEW: THE GATEKEEPERS  |  February 26, 2013
    Great cinema journalism, The Gatekeepers was the National Society of Film Critics' winner for Best Documentary of 2012.
  •   REVIEW: THE LITTLE FUGITIVE (1953)  |  February 27, 2013
    It's the 60th anniversary of this pioneering American independent feature, which greatly influenced both cinema vérité documentarians and the French New Wave.
  •   REVIEW: HOW TO RE-ESTABLISH A VODKA EMPIRE  |  February 20, 2013
    Daniel Edelstyn launched this film project after reading the spirited diary of his late grandmother, Maroussia Zorokovich, whose wealthy Jewish family split from Ukraine as the Bolsheviks were taking control.
  •   REVIEW: HAPPY PEOPLE: A YEAR IN THE TAIGA  |  February 12, 2013
    What Robert Flaherty did with title cards in his silent Nanook of the North , Werner Herzog manages with declamatory voiceover in Happy People : romanticization of the austere, self-reliant lives of hunters and trappers in the icebound north.

 See all articles by: GERALD PEARY

LATEST SLIDESHOWS

All Slideshows